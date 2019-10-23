So well is it performing that acting SA Post Office chief executive Lindiwe Kwele said they were gearing up for e-commerce and the fourth industrial revolution which was going to be the future considering the global climate and the direction the country was taking.
The former Tshwane senior official said they had an increase in parcels and decrease in letters, prompting them to look at evolving their digital technologies and improving their systems.
“In terms of the main business, letter posts are declining but parcels are increasing, so as a post office we need to start incorporating and assisting small businesses and exporting their projects. We have already started engaging (with) the Department of Trade and Industry for small businesses,” she said.
One of the key issues in the past was people complaining about the system being down for motor vehicle licences. The reason for this was because they were still not integrated with Department of Transport, she said.