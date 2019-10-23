SA Post Office in Pretoria in tip-top shape









MEMBERS of the parliamentary portfolio committee on public enterprises and communication conduct an oversight visit to the SA Post Office near Church Square yesterday. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The SA Post Office in Pretoria came out clear of any irregularities and was seen to be in tip-top shape by the parliamentary portfolio committee on public enterprises and communication following an oversight visit yesterday. So well is it performing that acting SA Post Office chief executive Lindiwe Kwele said they were gearing up for e-commerce and the fourth industrial revolution which was going to be the future considering the global climate and the direction the country was taking. The former Tshwane senior official said they had an increase in parcels and decrease in letters, prompting them to look at evolving their digital technologies and improving their systems. “In terms of the main business, letter posts are declining but parcels are increasing, so as a post office we need to start incorporating and assisting small businesses and exporting their projects. We have already started engaging (with) the Department of Trade and Industry for small businesses,” she said. One of the key issues in the past was people complaining about the system being down for motor vehicle licences. The reason for this was because they were still not integrated with Department of Transport, she said.

They had engaged with the Transport Department to have integrated systems because they operated with one computer per branch for motor vehicle licensing.

“We say why can’t we integrate to all the computers in a post office because that is one of the drawbacks of the post office issue in terms of motor vehicle licensing. So these are the debates we are dealing with.”

She added that they wanted to push an awareness drive to educate people that they need not withdraw all their money when collecting their grants because criminals were targeting them at the end of the month. “So these are part of the things we are perfecting as part of our lessons learnt. With the Research Grants Management System they appreciate and know exactly what are their contractual obligations,”she said.

The committee members were taken on a tour of the Tshwane Mail Centre where they were shown the operations of the post office at a larger scale. They also observed the workings of the Hybrid Mail Centre where electronic data is converted into letters, printed, enveloped and delivered. Committee members were concerned at how the fourth industrial revolution would lead to workers losing their jobs and technology replacing them.

Kwele assured the committee it would not lead to any retrenchments whatsoever as they were looking to have the technology that would be brought in to be operated by the people instead of replacing the workers.

Pretoria News