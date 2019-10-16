Pretoria - The South African Chamber of Undertakers took to the streets to demand that regulations disadvantaging them be put to rest.
A motorcade comprising of different undertakers from various provinces hit the streets of the CBD with undertakers bearing caskets all the way to the Union Buidlings.
Some people with caskets on the shoulders walked all the way to the Union Buildings to deliver an 11-page memorandum addressing gripes with various departments that they believe are crippling their business and promoting lagging transformation in the industry.
Conveyer of the National Funeral Shutdown, Thokozane Dladla said they had done everything to engage the different departments that are legislating the funeral industry including their agencies.
“We decided to march to raise awareness and for a better chance to deliver our plight to the lawmakers as we believe some of the legislation in the industry is directly inherited from the apartheid government.