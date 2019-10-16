SA undertakers demand transformation in march to Union Buildings









Funeral Associations from different provinces joined together to march to the Union Buildings to submit a memorandum of their grievances. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The South African Chamber of Undertakers took to the streets to demand that regulations disadvantaging them be put to rest. A motorcade comprising of different undertakers from various provinces hit the streets of the CBD with undertakers bearing caskets all the way to the Union Buidlings. Some people with caskets on the shoulders walked all the way to the Union Buildings to deliver an 11-page memorandum addressing gripes with various departments that they believe are crippling their business and promoting lagging transformation in the industry. Conveyer of the National Funeral Shutdown, Thokozane Dladla said they had done everything to engage the different departments that are legislating the funeral industry including their agencies. “We decided to march to raise awareness and for a better chance to deliver our plight to the lawmakers as we believe some of the legislation in the industry is directly inherited from the apartheid government.

“The legislation is automatically unjust and oppressive to the majority of funeral undertakers who are predominantly black, furthermore we believe the legislation proposed or amended in the past 25 years was blindly adopted and implemented without proper consultation.”

Directed to six departments the memorandum among others highlighted issues with the Department of Health which according to Dladla is their main problem.

“The Department of Health defines a funeral undertaker as someone who “owns” a mortuary facility.

“However, we know very well that the black majority do not own anything, which means that black people are automatically excluded from participating economically in the funeral industry.”

He said the industry was one of the most expensive industries to venture into, including the fact for one to own a mortuary they must first acquire land, build or buy premises before building a mortuary.

“Legislation such as the National Health Act, 2003 (Act no. 61 of 2003) was an example of some of the oppressive and discriminatory legislation that was drafted mainly to exclude black people from economic participation.

Accepting the memorandum on behalf of the presidency was Vusi Ngcobo who said they would go through the demands made by the lobby group and revert back within 14 days.

Pretoria News