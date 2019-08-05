Stuart Baxter

Pretoria - Stuart Baxter started on the backfoot as Bafana Bafana coach because of the manner in which he was appointed. Safa in a rare move, showed transparency in their search for Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba’s replacement. That transparency proved to be their own undoing as it exposed their bumbling ways. Safa released the criteria of the coach they were looking for and even the names of people who had applied. Baxter’s name wasn’t on any of those lists because at the time, he wasn’t interested in the job. The long list was whittled down to three with Herve Renard, Carlos Queiroz and Hugo Broos making up the trio at the recommendation of the technical committee.

The unfortunate dance with these three coaches lasted for almost a year, resulting to Safa being backed into a corner and having to settle for Baxter.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach ticked some of the boxes in Safa’s list of requirements. He knew South African football after his stints at Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United. He had the required coaching qualifications, but he didn’t have pedigree on the continent. The lack of that pedigree was exposed in Bafana’s 2018 World Cup qualification campaign. He learned, and fared better in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where Bafana finished unbeaten.

After a stuttering start, Bafana found their groove at Afcon and knocked out Egypt in the last 16. Despite Bafana’s best run at an Afcon since 2013, Baxter resigned on Friday saying that he didn’t believe that he was the right man to take the team forward.

His tenure offered Safa key lessons, especially how they go about searching for the next coach. Safa and SA are too obsessed with names rather than what the coach can deliver. Even though Baxter was a reputable coach, he wasn’t the right man given the mandate. Part of the job for the Bafana coach is to build a team that will not only qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but also be competitive there. That includes bringing young players into the team that would have gained experience in Egypt and at the next Afcon in 2021.

But Baxter doesn’t have a good track record of working with young players. He went with the second oldest Bafana team in Egypt even though there were young players like Luther Singh and Teboho Mokoena who had proven they were ready to play for the national team. Safa didn’t cover themselves in glory in their support of a coach who left having worked with a variety of assistants because the organisation couldn’t give him some of the things he wanted.

The technical committee should not just look for a brand in their search for the next coach, they should also look at what SA has, the vision and how that coach will fit into the equation. Safa then need to back that candidate and give him the support he needs.

Pretoria News