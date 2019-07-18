File picture: Independent Media

Pretoria - The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in Tshwane has a gripe with the City over the adjustments of salaries for all employees. The adjustment is in line with its new grading from 9 to 10 effected by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

The contention surfaced this week in a memo circulated to municipal staffers affiliated to the union.

In it, which the Pretoria News has seen, Samwu expressed concern about the adjustment of salaries implemented only for divisional heads and departmental heads.

Regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said that the decision to adjust salaries excluded officials from director level downwards.

He said the department approved upgrading of the City from category 9 to 10, which meant that employees must be paid according to the new grading.

According to him, the City was expected to effect an upward adjustment of salaries for all employees in pursuit of implementing the upgrade.

He criticised acting city manager, Lorette Tredoux, who is also governance and support officer, for instructing HR to pay a 36% salary increase to senior managers.

Tladinyane said: “It’s unfortunate that we have since been reliably informed that the acting city manager has decided to selectively implement the new categorisation and further issued an instruction that the new upgrade be only implemented for divisional heads and group heads.”

He said that the union had asked Tredoux for clarity on the matter.

“It should further be clarified that we will never allow a situation where those earning millions are further empowered with extra millions at the expense of lower-level officials who ensure that there is service delivery,” Tladinyane said.

He said the City’s stance confirmed that there was “greater appetite for self-enrichment among our senior managers”.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said: “The implementation of the categorisation is a collective agreement that is awaiting the signature of Samwu.

“The Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union and the City have already agreed to sign the document", but Samwu has delayed signing it since 2017.

“The adjustment between category 9 and 10 is 18%,” Mashigo said.

The non-section 56 group heads and divisional heads’ remunerations were determined by council in the similar manner as those of Section 56 managers, which were governed by the Local Government: Municipal System Act 2000." Mashigo added.

“The acting city manager, in line with the council resolution on the categorisation of the City and Section 66 of the Municipal System Act determined that the resolution of the non-section 56 group heads and divisional heads must be similar to those of the Section 56 manager to ensure salary parity. Therefore these salaries are also adjusted by 18%.”

Pretoria News