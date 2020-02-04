Samwu to protest at Tshwane House about dysfunctional council









A file picture of municipal workers during a protest at Tshwane House last year. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The City of Tshwane's inner-city is expected to be brought to a standstill on Friday as workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union will march to Tshwane House to voice grievances about a dysfunctional city council. Regional union secretary Mpho Tladinyane said workers were unhappy about the disappointing developments in council, which saw it failing to convene on numerous occasions to pass resolutions on service delivery projects. Last month, two scheduled council sittings collapsed after councillors from the EFF and ANC staged a walk-out from the chamber, citing bias and impartiality on the part of Speaker Katlego Mathebe. Tladinyane said that the protest won't involve all workers from the seven regions, but would only mobilise shop stewards and workers close to the inner-city. "When there is no council sitting we get to be adversely affected as workers," he said.

He said the first council sitting of the year was supposed to be used to pass an adjustment budget, which included grants the municipality received from other government departments.

The grants were allocated to different municipal departments to advance service delivery projects.

"If council doesn't sit to pass an adjustment budget it means we are not going to be able to use those funds in our departments and the high possibilities are that they might be returned at the end of the financial year to where they come from," he said.

He said workers were likely to be affected as the city would soon claim not to have money to pay for overtime jobs.

He said some workers, who were dispatched to assist in the wake the Mamelodi floods, were worried that they might not be paid for overtime shifts.

"If, for example, we experience another natural disaster, I don't think the municipality would be able to pay workers for overtime due to the current situation," Tladinyane said.

He further expressed worries that the situation had bred instability within the municipal administration.

"What is happening now is also causing division within the administration. We are seeing officials at the senior management level aligning themselves to the office of the Speaker, while others are seen as if they are closer to the ANC," he said.

Workers would also make a call for council to convene with a view to suspend the City's governance support officer Lorette Tredoux, accused of wanting to use "incorrect calculations" to determine new salaries scales, according to Tladinyane.

Last month a group of activists calling themselves the elders, led by former Mayor Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa, marched to Tshwane House to complain about poor service delivery. Activists expressed concerns about the deterioration of service delivery in the past three years.

Pretoria News