During a media briefing yesterday, the union’s national organiser, Solly Malema, alleged that SANParks tended to favour white employees.
He cited an incident involving a chief pilot who “was charged with fraud” and given an ultimatum to either resign or be demoted.
Malema questioned why black employees who got into trouble with SANParks were “never given an opportunity to (choose) an option, but were just dismissed because they were black”.
Malema was accompanied by the union’s general secretary, Success Mataitsane, who threatened to mobilise workers to go on strike should their issues not be addressed urgently.