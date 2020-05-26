SANParks brings Covid-19 relief to battling communities

Pretoria - Efforts to stave off the effect of hunger and poverty exacerbated by the Covid-19 outbreak have been made for outlying communities near the Kruger National Park. Xola Mkefe, SA National Parks (SANParks) head of socio-economic transformation, speaking at a hand over of relief packages, said they had seen the effect of the lockdown on communities as most were dependent on the traffic coming in and out of the park. “We have craft sellers, wood sellers, etc, so when the parks closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the stimulation to the local economy was disrupted. “All of these people have lost their income and now were feeding a lot more others and we saw it fit to respond with other state organs in relieving the pain and hunger.” As such, they identified 7500 families in and around the park to get food hampers and sanitation products.

“In the Mahumani Village, 300 homes were given hampers. The water crisis was also addressed, and we identified 80 areas in Mahumani, where we have installed 16 water tanks.

He said they would also ensure that the municipality comes to the party to fill them up regularly.

“We know the need is great. There are around 20 000 families and this is just a dent on the 300 families.”

He said they had identified the most vulnerable homes, child-headed families with no sources of income.

Father of five, Richard Mabunda, was among the 300 families set to benefit from the food parcels donated by SANParks.

Speaking to Pretoria News from his home in Mahumani Village, Mabunda said times have become increasingly hard since the lockdown.

“I used to work odd construction jobs, or some contract work around which also did not pay so well, but we could at least put some meals together and add to the grant money which helps us.”

He said most around the village were also dependent on seasonal work.

Water has also been a problem, and they could not get steady supply as most were exploiting the poor and making them buy water and at times they had to beg.

Mother of two, Sylvia Herman, another beneficiary, unemployed and reliant on odd jobs around the community, said they depended on the Mopani worm trade, which was seasonal, among others, and they were basically stranded due to the lockdown.

She could not feed her children, among them her pregnant 21 year-old daughter, who had also been job hunting to assist.

Village chief Aaron Mahumani said they had become worried as the lockdown continued and left most people in the village without food.

“It is hard to see people starving daily, but cannot go out to work, or get any other means to survive right now. So these parcels come at a time where desperation and poverty were high.

“We saw a great need from the poorest of the poor in our community and were grateful for the food parcels donated to the residents and the water tanks which were critical during these times that required rigorous sanitation,” added Mahumani.

He said he hoped the tanks would not become white elephants and would be regularly filled to benefit those in need and unable to get water, which was a basic human right.

Pretoria News