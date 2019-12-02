SAPS committed to preventing, combating crimes against women and children









Vish Naidoo. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - As South Africans and the international community take a stand to observe the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, the SAPS joins hands with the rest of the government to proceed with its uninterrupted 365-day awareness campaigns and crime-fighting activities. Although this year marks the 21st anniversary of the campaign in South Africa, violence, abuse, neglect, exploitation and discrimination still affect women and children across all social strata. The SAPS remains committed to ensuring the priority of preventing and combating crimes against women and children. Therefore the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigation units were relaunched in 2010. There are 185 such units and every police station has a victim-friendly facility where victims of gender-based violence (GBV) are assisted in privacy and with confidentiality by a police official equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge. This ensures the rights of the victims are not infringed on and eliminates secondary victimisation.

The SAPS, through its units, in conjunction with the National Prosecuting Authority and the entire Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster, is working to ensure that those arrested for crimes relating to GBV receive the harshest punishment the justice system has to offer.

From April 1 to September 30, the units attained 212 life imprisonment sentences against 163 convicted criminals.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest sentence during that period, with Moses Mavela, 27, receiving 32 life imprisonment sentences and 475 years in jail after he was found guilty of 32 counts of rape, 27 counts of robbery and two of attempted rape.

Mavela terrorised Durban women and used to promise them jobs before pouncing on them.

Still in KwaZulu-Natal a Mlungisi Mjoli, 32, was given seven life imprisonment sentences for rape and a further 55 years behind bars for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and kidnapping.

Mjoli’s modus operandi was breaking into houses and raping women before fleeing with whatever he could lay his hands on.

The great investigative work by the members of the units in Mpumalanga led to the sentencing of Sipho Alfred Sithole, who will serve 17 life imprisonment sentences for rape and a further 10 years after he was found guilty of 24 counts including rape, attempted rape, kidnapping, robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In Gauteng, seven life imprisonment sentences and 57 years in jail were secured for Ben Benito Salemane, 28, found guilty on 52 counts which included rape, robbery, kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

And in the Eastern Cape, Athabile Mashwana, 26, was sentenced to three life imprisonment sentences and an additional 79 years in prison for rape, house breaking and robbery.

These successes and many others speak volumes of the importance of close co-operation between the SAPS and the community. Any incidents of GBV or any other crimes can be reported to the nearest police station, the SAPS Crime Stop Number 0860010111 or via the MySAPS mobile application (*134*10111#).

* Naidoo is national SAPS spokesperson.

* GET INVOLVED! Share your thoughts on toxic masculinity and how it affects our society via Whatsapp on 074 557 3535. Remember to add #DontLookAway

Pretoria News