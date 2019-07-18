Picture: succo/Pixabay

Pretoria - In a case of mistaken identity, the police arrested a 53-year-old member of the SANDF on suspicion of robbery while the man was simply fetching his post. The father of three had to endure a harrowing few days in a filthy police cell, and he had to fight off fellow inmates who tried to make sexual advances towards him.

Judge Colleen Collis yesterday ordered that the police had to compensate him for his nightmare ordeal by paying him R300 000 in damages.

Philip Matlou had turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to challenge his arrest and subsequent incarceration.

He told the court he was walking down the CBD of Musina in Limpopo on December 13, 2013, when he was accosted by two arm-wielding police officers.

He said he had just been to the post office to fetch his post and he had no idea what was happening. He was told to lift his hands in the air and he was questioned about the contents of the bag he was carrying.

They never asked him his name or why they were arresting him. He was taken to the Musina police station and thrown into a cell, along with 15 other detainees. While he was in detention, his family home was searched.

Meanwhile, he had to make do with a sponge and a filthy blanket in the cell. The ablution facilities were smelly and had no door. He said the police assaulted him inside the cell and threatened to kill him if he reported this.

To make matters worse, some of the other inmates submerged his head inside a toilet and flushed it as he would not heed their sexual advances. He was taken to court twice, before the charges were withdrawn and he was told to go home.

The police defended their actions by saying a woman who was the victim of a house robbery phoned the police to say she had seen her robber in town.

They loaded her into the police vehicle and drove to town. The woman pointed Matlou out as the culprit, and the police arrested him.

However, the woman told the police more than a week later that she had made a mistake, and the charges against him were then dropped.

Judge Collis questioned how the police could not have asked him his name.

Apart from the damages, the SAPS (taxpayers) will also have to pay hundreds of thousands of rand in Matlou’s legal fees. This includes his travelling costs to Pretoria for the court case.