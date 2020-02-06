Seeing is believing in Egypt's smart city









Pretoria - One of the best-known symbols of Egypt is of three pyramids - the Pyramids of Giza Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure, which were built more than 4500 years ago. The Great Pyramid is listed as a Wonder of the Ancient World and a major tourist attraction for visitors to Egypt's capital, Cairo. The facts of the pyramids are staggering, with the Great Pyramid approximately 230 metres at the base on each side and 146 metres high. It consists of an estimated two million huge stones and is believed to have taken tens of thousands of workers 20 years to build. But now, in the desert 45km east of Cairo, a modern wonder is being constructed by the Egyptians. This is the new, as yet unnamed, purpose-built administrative and financial capital - the scale of which is hard to comprehend unless one sees it for yourself.

The new city was announced in 2015 with the stated intention of relieving overcrowding and congestion typical of Cairo and providing efficient government services. Development has continued apace since then, with crews working in shifts around the clock to meet tight deadlines.

A few figures outlined by Khaled el-Husseiny, spokesperson of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development Company (ACUD) - a company owned 51% by the military and 49% by the Housing Ministry - convey an image of this ambitious city:

It will be about 730km², about the size of Singapore with:

A road network of 650km, including three ring roads, to create easy access;

A high-speed train link to Cairo (before that is completed buses will be used to transport workers);

An international airport;

Modernised and centralised Government district with 37 ministries and other government buildings under construction;

A total of 21 residential districts expected to accommodate at least six million people in apartment blocks, townhouses and houses at different price levels. The first phase has 10 of these districts, nine currently under construction, and will accommodate two million people;

A park double the size of New York's Central Park, including a 35km long river “with a design inspired by the Nile” and a theme park bigger than Disneyland;

A total of 1250 mosques and churches - with the large Al-Fattah Al-Aleem Mosque and Coptic Cathedral The Nativity of Christ already operational;

A financial district with skyscrapers and Africa's tallest tower at 385m (Sandton’s 55-floor Leonardo is currently the tallest at 234m);

Around 2000 schools and colleges, with three universities (European University in Egypt, German University in Cairo and the Knowledge Hub) already up and running;

Medical city with more than 600 medical facilities including three hospitals and training facilities for doctors and nurses;

Sports complex with an indoor hall seating 7000 (which will host the 2021 Men's Handball Championships) Olympic pool and tennis and squash courts. Egypt hosted the Africa Cup of Nations and has aspirations to host the World Cup in 2030;

Arts and Culture city including an opera house;

A central business district and shopping malls;

A diplomatic zone for embassies and foreign missions;

A Presidential palace;

About 40000 hotel rooms;

Although the full cost and timeline for future phases are not disclosed, it is expected to be a six- to seven-year-long project with a cost of “not less than $30billion (R440.5bn)”.

El-Husseiny, speaking to a group of African editors who were guests of the Egypt Agency of Partnership Development, said Egypt had been considering a new capital for more than 40 years, but the project was finally given impetus as one of the country's mega-projects by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Asked where the money was coming from, he said none was from the state budget; to date, it had been financed from land sold to real estate developers and from an exchange of buildings in central Cairo. For example, the plan is to convert the iconic Ministry of Foreign Affairs building overlooking the Nile into a hotel.

The first and smallest of three phases is well under way, as a media tour in late January revealed, with the new parliament and government ministries close to completion and 52000 public servants will start the move from offices dotted around Cairo to their new campus within months.

El-Husseiny said Africa lagged behind when it came to smart cities, and Egypt had consulted with other countries that had built similar cities from scratch. The new administrative city incorporated ICT in its services, had a data centre, solar farm and technology and innovation hub. It is yet to get a name, but a public competition announced last year would assist in giving this city its identity.

Cairo, with its rich history, would remain the capital city although part of the broader plan is to reuse the empty space created in Cairo and reinvest in its infrastructure to make it a more pleasant place for residents, workers and visitors.

Egyptian politicians argue that the country's mega-projects - including buildings, bridges and roads, expansion of the Suez Canal and the new Egyptian Museum - are being delivered in record time, creating a new chapter in this ancient country's modern history and reinforcing its position as a pre-eminent country in the world.

Pretoria News