Broken doors, paving and windows, unsanitary toilets, leaking water pipes, building rubble and litter on the hospital site are just some of the issues that confronted the provincial health portfolio committee at the hospital.
DA spokesperson for health Alan Fuchs said the committee was greeted first-hand by a hospital falling apart and deteriorating at an increasing rate when they went there.
He said officials from both the Department of Infrastructure Development responsible for maintenance as well as those from health who oversee infrastructure, were there to see the damage.
Fuchs blamed the poor state of the hospital on the management vacuum within both departments, which had persistently failed to integrate their responsibilities in ensuring maintenance was on track.