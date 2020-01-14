Mehlape-Zimu laid the charges at Brooklyn Police Station, accusing the ANC in the City of “an attempt to convene an illegal council sitting” last week.
She implicated ANC chief whip Aaron Maluleka, saying he must be held accountable for the alleged fraudulent signatures, appended on a petition crafted by the ANC, requesting council speaker Katlego Mathebe to convene a special council sitting. The purpose of the proposed sitting was to pass motions of no-confidence in mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, Mathebe, chief whip Christo van den Heever, acting speaker Zweli Khumalo and chair of chairs Gert Pretorius, including the dissolution of all Section 79 oversight committees.
Mehlape-Zimu said the ANC leaders, including party chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa, must be held accountable for the appending of the signatures. She said Maluleka, as a party chief whip councillor and custodian of discipline in the ANC caucus, needed to take responsibility. She refused to disclose the names of the seven implicated ANC councillors whose signatures were allegedly forged.
Asked whether her party had verified the alleged fabrication of signatures with a handwriting expert, she said: “That is why we are bringing the case to the SAPS because we are not writing experts.”