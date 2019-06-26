TSHWANE mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Simplifying languages used by experts to relay messages about sustainability issues such as climate change would go a long way in eliciting positive responses from the public. This was the plea by Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa yesterday during the closing of the fifth African Capital Cities Sustainability Forum at the CSIR.

He urged academics to ensure that the manner of unravelling climate change phenomenon, for example, was easy to understand.

The easy to understand language, he said, would make climate change issues resonate with people.

“That will make it clear to people that climate change is about keeping the city clean. Switching off plugs when you are not using them; that’s where the academics come in,” Mokgalapa said.

The exclusion of young people from programmes of sustainability was also at the centre of discussions among more than 400 delegates.

Mokgalapa called for cities to include young people in sustainability programmes with a view to bridge the disconnection between the older generation and them.

The efficient use of resources by cities to meet the needs of the people was highlighted as one of the significant issues.

MMC for Finance Mare-Lise Fourie, who participated in a panel discussing finance and governance for sustainability cities, said cities were the custodians of public assets.

“We are not here because we are important but because we serve the needs of the people.”

She highlighted the importance of incorporating good ethical values into governance by municipality leaders. The values for good governance included transparency in handling the public purse and competence in doing work needed to be achieved.

One of the panellists, Carl Barnadac, who is deputy regional director at the French Development Agency, said his organisation worked together with municipalities to come up with sustainability solutions.

Through partnerships, he said, they were able to foster dialogues such as transformation and the inclusion of other people. They also worked with cities to stimulate entrepreneurship.

Dr Benni Lekubu, senior academic at Unisa’s College of Law, said the elephant in the room was ethical leadership.

“The kind of people elected into offices are these people ethical? Are they responsible to focus on their constitutional obligations?” he asked.

Mokgalapa said African cities needed to devise solutions to their own problems.

Pretoria News