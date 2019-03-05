SIBUSISO Khwinana's family members Thandeka Khwinana, Kgabo Mahlo and Khalo Kwinana mourning the death of the movie star. Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Ppemier David Makhura has described slain Matwetwe lead actor Sibusiso Khwinana as a “precious jewel” who was destined for a bright future in the artistic and entertainment field. “The departed Khwinana, a precious jewel from Soshanguve, who was destined for a bright future in the artistic and entertainment field is a sad loss not only to his family, but to the country.

“His God-given talent was an epitome of Gauteng’s youth resolve to break new grounds and open new doors against all odds.

“The tragic killing of Khwinana has made our province poorer. The criminals have robbed us not only of a decorated jewel, but a role model and exemplary figure to be emulated by other young people of our province,” he said.

Khwinana’s life was cut short on Friday night during an apparent robbery, while he was waiting for transport in Arcadia.

The 25-year-old rising star from Soshanguve Block M was fatally stabbed in the chest by robbers who took his cellphone.

They stabbed him when he tried to fight back. He was with his friend Tebatso Mashishi, who stars alongside him in the hit film.

Makhura condemned the senseless killing, urging police to work hard in making sure the perpetrators were brought to book.

“The heinous killing of this brightest star in our province is saddening. I urge the police to work tirelessly in apprehending the culprits, so that they face the full might of the law.

“Sbu’s untimely death leaves me quite angry. The police will not rest until Sbu’s killers are found. We will not rest until Gauteng is safe,” he added.

On Sunday, friends, industry players and residents flocked to the actor’s home to pay tribute.

Cast members and producers of the hit movie, shot in Atteridgeville and released in January, and which had already clocked up 3million viewers, trickled in as the distraught family began preparations for the funeral, scheduled for Saturday.

When the Pretoria News arrived at the home on Sunday to speak to industry representatives who had visited to pay their respect, it was said that DJ Black Coffee, executive director of Matwetwe, had also been there with comedian and creator of the movie Kagiso Lediga.

However, his recording label Soulistic Music yesterday said the legend had in-fact not been at the home, adding the false reports had been confusing to the family.

Pretoria News