Millions meant for a Church Square open entertainment area have been diverted to stalls for informal traders in Marabastad. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The multimillion rand project to transform Church Square into a mecca of open-air entertainment hangs in the balance. Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said R5 million initially set aside for the project, known as the Lalela Freedom of Expression Monument, would be transferred to Marabastad and used for stalls for informal traders.

The latest development comes just months after the rejuvenation of Church Square had taken shape.

Mokgalapa said the implementation of the project was reconsidered because it “was fraught with corruption”.

“We can't continue to condone corruption,” he said.

He said he was evaluating the importance of the project with a view to determine whether it must continue to form part of the City's priorities.

“The Lalela project was just one of those ill-conceived projects.

"We have to redirect the funds and see if we can't address service delivery elsewhere.

"The demand for service delivery is huge and people are now marching for service delivery,” Mokgalapa said.

He said the City had a R4 billion Capex budget for this financial year; R800m of the budget would be used to address issues around service delivery backlogs.

“If the integrated development programme of the City tells us that the challenges are in these areas, it goes without saying that the budget of the City should be able to address those problems or needs,” he said.

He said the City had service delivery backlogs dating back 25 years.

“The Lalela project; I still have to go through it to check where it is.

"Is it something that is feasible? Is it something that we should continue with it? What is its purpose? I am at the stage where I am evaluating priorities.”

Former mayor Solly Msimanga said in January last year that the Lalela project would go ahead with a view to bring about vibrancy in public activities in the inner city. The Lalela project was first hatched under the previous ANC administration five years ago, but it never came to fruition.

The ANC at the time emphasised its significance.

The party said it would introduce African cultural ownership of Church Square and acknowledge Struggle stalwarts.

Late state president Nelson Mandela’s legacy was meant to be part of the exhibition.

The proposed monument also included rock excavated from a limestone quarry on Robben Island, where forced labour was used.

The estimated cost of the project, as calculated by the ANC, was at least R12 million.

