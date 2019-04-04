ARTS and Culture director-general Vusi Mkhize addresses an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the death of Solomon Mahlangu in Mamelodi West yesterday. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The household of Martha Mahlangu, the mother of Struggle icon Solomon Mahlangu, will become a national heritage site. The announcement was made by chief executive of the National Heritage Council, advocate Sonwabile Mancotywa, at the family's home in Mamelodi West yesterday.

It was on the 40th commemoration of the hanging of Solomon Mahlangu.

Mancotywa was joined by director-general of the Department of Arts and Culture Vusi Mkhize, executive chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency Sifiso Mtsweni and the Mahlangu family.

Mahlangu was hanged by the apartheid regime on April 6, 1979 in the gallows at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, then known as Pretoria Central Prison.

Mahlangu, popularly known as Kalushi, would have turned 63 this year.

He was an operative of the ANC military wing, uMkhonto weSizwe, and was convicted of the murder of two white civilians in Joburg.

Yesterday, Mancotywa said the site had been declared a Category 1 national heritage site.

“It has passed all the necessary grading. What remains is the technical aspect, this among other things, means the community and the family will be consulted for a feasibility report.”

He said public consultations were important to create awareness.

“Basically, 90% of the work has already been done,” he said.

So far no price tag or time span has been put on the project.

“A people without the knowledge of their past, origin and culture is like a tree without roots,” Mancotywa said.

Mkhize said the heritage site would go a long way in educating the youth about the history of the country.

“Mahlangu's family has communicated how it would like the national heritage site to look and work,” he said.

Although minor alterations will be made, the house will be kept as authentic and original as possible.

In the same breath Mkhize urged the youth to follow in Mahlangu's footsteps and fight for a cause. “He said ‘my blood will nourish the tree of freedom’ at the age of 23; how many of us would have had that bravery?”

Mtshweni also encouraged the youth to go out in their numbers to vote on May 8 in defence of the values Mahlangu had died for.

Pretoria News