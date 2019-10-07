Soshanguve man has little time left for R3m transplant









PETER TATOLO Moripe is in ICU at Steve Biko hospital. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - A 58-year-old Soshanguve family man has very little time left to live unless he gets a cardiac transplant. However, the hefty price tag stands between Peter Tatolo Moripe and the life-saving procedure. Moripe has a history of dilated cardiomyopathy, and a cardiac resynchronisation therapy pacemaker was inserted in him at Pretoria Heart Hospital in 2006, with a box-change in 2011 at Steve Biko Academic Hospital. He has been back in ICU at Steve Biko for some time, where he remained upbeat despite his condition. The community leader breathes on his own and can speak properly. “A worrying factor is that our government has stopped performing heart transplants in public hospitals and the private sector took over, making it so difficult for many who cannot afford the exorbitant charges,” he told the Pretoria News.

Moripe also urged black communities to embrace organ donation. “One of the things I’m worried about is the unavailability of organ donors. So many factors influence especially black people to embrace organ donation.

“We have countless road accidents that kill many people annually. Our government should up its game and create a law that stipulates that whoever died in a car accident has their organs donated to those in need.”

Moripe, his family and friends have turned to online crowdfunding platform BackaBuddy to raise money for the procedure. While donations have been trickling in slowly, the family is not losing hope. “Although funds are coming in slowly, we have hopes that we can reach the target with more help,” his daughter Tebogo said.

Moripe is married to Poppy Maria Moripe and has five children, Tshepang, Lindiwe, Tebogo, Katleho and Kgaugelo.

In his plea on BackaBuddy, Moripe wrote: “it was decided that I am not for re-insertion, but optimisation of medical therapy known with chronic kidney disease and hyperuricemia. Inappropriate shocks occur due to the broken lead of cardiac resynchronisation therapy pacemaker.

"Doctors decided that what can best suit me is a cardiac transplant. It will cost R3million. I have very little time to live.”

To help with donations follow this link: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/ peter-moripe

Pretoria News