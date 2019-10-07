However, the hefty price tag stands between Peter Tatolo Moripe and the life-saving procedure.
Moripe has a history of dilated cardiomyopathy, and a cardiac resynchronisation therapy pacemaker was inserted in him at Pretoria Heart Hospital in 2006, with a box-change in 2011 at Steve Biko Academic Hospital.
He has been back in ICU at Steve Biko for some time, where he remained upbeat despite his condition.
The community leader breathes on his own and can speak properly. “A worrying factor is that our government has stopped performing heart transplants in public hospitals and the private sector took over, making it so difficult for many who cannot afford the exorbitant charges,” he told the Pretoria News.