RESIDENTS construct speed humps in Soshanguve after another accident left a pedestrian hospitalised. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - Fed-up Soshanguve residents yesterday got down to business yet again to build humps on the incomplete K6 road. They took matters into their own hands after a taxi hit a pedestrian on Saturday. The victim ended up in ICU.

The residents of Extension 6 and 7 then asked for concrete and cement from construction companies, and yesterday gathered to build the traffic calming measures.

Community leader Solly Masanabo said they were “sick and tired” of calling ambulances to rush pedestrians, who had been hit by taxis, to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital”.

As a result, residents from the nearby Nkandla informal settlement have become aggressive towards motorists, especially taxi drivers.

Last year, they blocked the nearby M20 main road connected to the K6 after a taxi driver fled the scene when he hit a pedestrian.

Subsequently, they hijacked construction vehicles and forced the drivers to dump their sand and concrete on the road so they could be used to build speed humps.

Masanabo warned: “It's a matter of time before this community beats a driver badly; the accidents keep happening. The drivers are warned and asked to drive with caution, but these things just keep happening.

“On Saturday we were called to the scene in a rush to control the situation because the community was very angry and in a scuffle to get to the driver. Luckily, a police van was nearby and the officers took control of the situation.

“There has been a lot of hit-and-run accidents in this community; people are tired of this,” added Masanabo.

Last year, local councillor Enos Chiloane said he was worried that the K6 did not have speed humps at all. He said it scared him to see how fast people were driving on the road.

Yesterday, Chiloane said: “This unfortunate accident should serve as notice to provincial government to complete this K6 road because it has been under construction since 2014 or 2015. This road should be completed and have legal and safe speed humps installed.

“A budget must be allocated to finish this road. It was built to direct traffic to the R80 and reduce the load on the M20 that gets congested during peak hours.

“People will end up hurting each other because of a lack of speed bumps and reckless driving. We do warn people and the drivers, but the problem is that most drivers are not from here.”

Pretoria News