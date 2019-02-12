Members of the Soweto Gospel Choir react after winning Best World Music Album for “Freedom” . Reuters

Multiple award-winning South African gospel group, the Soweto Gospel Choir, won the Best World Music Album Grammy for their album Freedom at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The choir was formed in Soweto in 2002 by David Mulovhedzi and Beverly Bryer, two choir directors, to celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African Gospel music.

It consists of more than 30 members, and performed at the first of the 46664 concerts for Nelson Mandela. Last year it performed Halo alongside Beyoncé at the Global Citizen festival in Joburg.

The Best World Music Album is for albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental world music recordings. Other nominees included Nigerian musician Omara “Bombino” Moctar; Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara; and Nigerian musicians Seun Kuti and Egypt 80.

This was the Soweto Gospel Choir’s fifth nomination in this category and they have won the award three times - for Blessed in 2007, African Spirit in 2008 and now Freedom.

The award was received by album producer Diniloxolo Ndlakuse, Shimmy Jiyane, Mary Mulovhedzi; and Mulalo Mulovhedzi, whose late father was co-founder Mulovhedzi.

Freedom was recorded in June 2018 as part of the group`s tribute to the 100 Years of Mandela celebrations. It features a selection of South African Struggle songs including their scintillating version of Johnny Clegg`s poignant Asimbonanga, the group said.

The album was released in the US where the group have just completed a successful three-month long tour. Further tours are planned this year, including an Australasian tour scheduled for July through September.

Taking to Twitter, President Cyril Ramaphosa led the tributes, hailing the choir “for telling our story to the world and flying the flag high”.

Congratulatory messages continued to flood in on social media.

“On this day 29 years ago we celebrated the return of one of our foremost freedom fighters uTata uMadiba.

“Today we celebrate the fruits of that freedom as we congratulate @Sowetogospel for winning their 3rd #Grammy for an album titled FREEDOM! Halala! Africa soars high through you,” wrote Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa.

“Congratulations to @Sowetogospel for winning another Grammy, our collaboration is going to be another banger,” said TV personality Mzilikazi wa Afrika.