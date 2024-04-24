Titans’ young ace will be out to batter Lions

Zaahier Adams “Kwena video-called me and showed me the size of his room … OMG … it was huge and there was a new iPad just laying there!”

That was an excited Lhuan-dre Pretorius after getting off a call with his former SA Under-19 teammate Kwena Maphaka, who is playing for the Mumbai Indians in the prestigious Indian Premier League. Teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius of the Titans has scored two centuries in the CSA T20 Challenge so far. | BackpagePix It was only a few months ago that they were playing together for St Stithians, Gauteng Schools and the Junior Proteas at the ICC U19 World Cup in South Africa. Unfortunately, the duo could not help the hosts cross the semi-final hurdle against eventual champions India, but not before Maphaka finished as the leading wicket taker of the competition and Pretorius as the top run scorer for the home team.

While Maphaka headed off to the Mumbai Indians, Pretorius joined up with the Titans for the CSA T20 Challenge. It has been the ideal launching pad for Pretorius due to the shortest format suiting his attacking style of play. Overall, he has played 11 matches, scored 271 runs – the third- highest in the Titans side – at an average of 24.63 and strike rate of 120.4.

HALF-CENTURY: Back to back 6's by Lhuan-Dre Pretorius bring up his 52 off 31 balls. Well played Lhuan-Dre 👏.#T20Challenge | #WozaNawe | #SkyBlues | #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/aoCljPOVqM — Momentum Multiply Titans (@Titans_Cricket) April 21, 2024 Kwena Maphaka is playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL currently. | IANS It included two half-centuries, and in particular a rapid 52 off 32 balls in a must-win match against Western Province on Sunday, which helped seal the Titans’ progression to today’s semi-final against the Lions at the Wanderers (6pm start). “It has been a major step up (to senior professional cricket) in everything from schoolboy cricket. I am just trying to learn as much as possible from everyone,” Pretorius told Independent Newspapers exclusively.

“My performances have been similar to the ICC U19 World Cup. It was slow at the beginning of the tournament, just like the T20 Challenge, but it’s all about confidence and trusting the processes. I thought I needed to do something different. It’s about backing your skills and game plans. “Junior Dala always says that at the Titans, if you going to die, then die the way you want to die. And that’s something I have taken on board. “If I want to hit the ball over the top and then get caught, then I am getting out the way I want to get out. But it has been good to repay the confidence the coaches have had in me out in the middle.”

The challenge for any youngster embarking on a professional career is the avalanche of advice that will suddenly be coming their way. Dewald Brevis, who is playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, has given Lhuan-dre Pretorius some tips. | IANS Often this information overload can be disruptive, but Pretorius has leaned on “old hand” Dewald Brevis to guide him. “Brevie is just 20, only two years older than me, but he has been through it and seen it all,” Pretorius said.

“He was in the very same position as me just a couple of years ago. So he knows exactly what it’s like. “He’s told me that I will get a lot of advice from a lot of people, but I need to learn to work through what actually works for me and only take that on board. He has been a huge help since I’ve arrived at the Titans.” But what about the nerves ahead of playing in his first major senior semi-final?