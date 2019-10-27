IT MAY be South Africa’s most common large owl, but that does not take away from the pleasure of seeing it in suburban Pretoria.
The Glenstantia Community Library and Information Service has become home to a family of spotted eagle-owls.
Librarian Therese Els explains that last month the Vermaak family was visiting the library when son Reece noticed an owl on the ground near the parking lot.
He alerted library staff who then discovered a nest with three fluffy owlets hidden in the wide concrete gutter of the library building.
Bearing in mind this is a public building and that they did not want to harm the family, the library called in the experts from Birdlife SA’s SAFRING Trust who have captured details of the birds, ringed them, and gave advice on how best to monitor them.