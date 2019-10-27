Spotted eagle-owls delight bookworms at a Pretoria library









The owl and owlets which have made a home at the Glenstantia Community Library. Picture: Erik Bergh IT MAY be South Africa’s most common large owl, but that does not take away from the pleasure of seeing it in suburban Pretoria. The Glenstantia Community Library and Information Service has become home to a family of spotted eagle-owls. Librarian Therese Els explains that last month the Vermaak family was visiting the library when son Reece noticed an owl on the ground near the parking lot. He alerted library staff who then discovered a nest with three fluffy owlets hidden in the wide concrete gutter of the library building. Bearing in mind this is a public building and that they did not want to harm the family, the library called in the experts from Birdlife SA’s SAFRING Trust who have captured details of the birds, ringed them, and gave advice on how best to monitor them.

Els says that while library staff monitor the owls, taking delight in the growing offspring, they are trying to ensure they are protected, largely by not disturbing them.

The parents spend much of the day roosting on the roof or perched inconspicuously in a tree nearby watching the comings and goings below, becoming more active at dusk when the chicks make a hissing call for food.

She said the library had offered Reece Vermaak the opportunity to name the parent owls and they planned to build a story around “Bastion” and “Betty” and their offspring to share with young library users and the broader community so they can be better informed about owls.





Facts about the owls

The spotted eagle owl is South Africa’s most common owl, found widely across the country. It is a large grey owl, growing to 43 to 50cm tall, barred in front and blotched on the head, back and wings. The wingspan is about 1m.

The distinguishing features of the spotted eagle-owl are its bright yellow eyes and the prominent tufts of feathers on either side of its head, which it erects into “ears” or “horns”.

The owls feed on insects, small mammals such as mice and rats and small birds.

They have adapted to city living, as long as there are gardens and parks where they can hunt and they can find places to roost, undisturbed, during the day. SANBI

It was expected that in a few months the young owls would find another territory, but it is hoped the parents will continue to live at the library and breed again as owls do form lifelong pair bonds. | Val Boje