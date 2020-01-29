It is perhaps why Faf du Plessis wants to give himself some time to consider his options about his future. Du Plessis mentioned it on Monday in the immediate aftermath of the 3-1 series defeat to England - which has left his Proteas team with just one win out of their last nine Tests - that the team has capped 11 debutants in the last year. Some of that is down to injury, some to form, but mostly its about filling in for the retirements of some of SA’s greatest cricketers; Messrs De Villiers, Amla, Steyn, Morkel and now Philander.
Because of Cricket SA’s failed succession planning the last few coaches have been casting the net relatively far and wide, but caught nothing to their liking.
In that environment, Du Plessis felt he needed to be a rock for the players. It has been an enormous burden for him, and even as he was relieved of some of the off-the-field stress thanks to the appointment of a new coach and director of cricket, the pressure of the last year took its toll on Du Plessis, illustrated most clearly in his batting.
He scored 151 runs in eight innings against England, at an average of 18.87, he struggled against pace and spin and on those occasions when he looked in control and attempted to dominate he gave away his wicket.