MORNÉ BASSON - pictured with his friend Jacques Prinsloo, who is suffering from motor neurone disease - is attempting to set a Guinness World Record by running 72 consecutive half marathons on treadmills at Planet Fitness gyms. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Jaques Pretorius’s eyes beamed with joy yesterday as he watched his buddy Morné Basson attempt to smash a Guinness World Record for running 72 consecutive half marathons to raise awareness for those suffering from motor neurone disease. Pretorius, who was diagnosed with progressive motor neurone disease after he was retrenched in 2016, gazed with admiration from his wheelchair, a few centimetres from the treadmill at Planet Fitness in Olympus, Pretoria east.

Although he couldn't utter a word because of his deteriorating condition, he cut a figure of delight and respect to Basson.

They met while Basson was conducting a motor neurone disease awareness campaign. He is wheelchair-bound and can't move all of his limbs or talk.

His only form of communication is his eyes.

According to his fiancée Marlie Prinsloo, Basson was the reason he took the sickness in his stride.

Strapped in gym regalia and reeking of determination, Basson explained why the cause was so close to his heart: “I lost a family member through this disease and I watched them gradually deteriorate as I sat there hopelessly.”

He vowed to always make a difference in the best way he could. What made it even worse or pushed his cause even further was when his fiancée died from pneumonia.

Basson is known for taking part in crazy challenges to shine a spotlight on motor neurone disease.

The degenerative illness occurs when specialist nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord stop working properly, leading to muscle weakness and eventually affecting the ability to breathe.

Basson first shot to prominence when he became the first man to complete an ultra-marathon at sea.

Working on a cruise liner at the time, he wanted to compete in the 2015 Comrades Marathon, but being far from home, he had to get creative.

After getting the Comrades organisers on board, he completed a 90km race on a treadmill aboard the ship the same day as Comrades. “I never see problems, only opportunities,” he said.

And even though there's no cure for motor neurone disease, he has encouraged everyone to live life with absolutely no regrets. “I've experienced my fair share of heartache. It might sound like a cliché, but life really is too short not to live every day to the full,” he said.

Pretoria News