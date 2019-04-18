Students from the Youth In Trust Dance and Drama school at the State Theatre. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Located in the heart of the capital, the South African State Theatre stages the greatest performing arts on the African continent. It opened in May 1981, marking the beginning of the best arts performances in the history of South Africa.

The theatre, a complex of world class theatres big and small, with seating capacity ranging from 120 to 1300, has played host to megahit shows like Sarafina, The Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music and Cats, among others. It also hosts the popular Idols SA show every year, to which thousands flock in the hope of becoming music stars, and others to ogle the talent.

The car park has 1000 parking bays and is famous for boasting the largest exhibition of Ndebele art in one place in the world - with a wide variety of colourful paintings on the parking lot walls.

Deputy artistic director Mamela Nyamzo is the director and curator of several successful and well-known shows like Dance Umbrella Africa, the Vavasati Festival, the 16 days of Street Theatre as well as dance classes for youth across the province.

Artistic director at the State Theatre, Mamela Nyamzo. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA





She said that working for the biggest theatre in the country was like a dream come true because as an artist working in the arts industry, it made her job a bit easier. It also worked well in propelling her to be a leader.

“As artists we are constantly looking at new adventures. We do not follow, we are creators of new platforms that enhance more artistic avenues.

“Art is life and as patrons we must make theatre a tradition because in art, real life situations are tackled blazing a trail for the next coming generation,” Nyamzo said.

As much as the Pretoria CBD is vibrant and bustling, the State Theatre is one of the most pleasant spots to take a breather.

The theatre is surrounded by many eye-catching sights like the Reserve Bank - the tallest building in the city - retail shops, restaurants, street vendors and taxis.

It also has several eateries on the premises, one of its best being the well established Black Bistro Lounge, known for its quality food.

It provides a chilled environment with sophisticated music, where business people and celebrities regularly conduct meetings, while treating themselves to delicious fare.

A regular customer, who preferred being called Itumeleng, sat at the Black Lounge during a visit to the arts centre, and he said the Lounge was one place he could proudly choose any time of the day for the coldest beer in town.

“I enjoy the vibe at the Lounge, and I also come here to scout for talented youngsters who come and perform outside the theatre so that I can help them find their way into the arts and culture industry,” he said.

Every Friday, youngsters from surrounding suburbs, locations, colleges and universities visit the State Theatre, in what had become a tradition for the youth as they engage in artistic performances such as drama, singing, dancing, rapping and poetry for ordinary people who hang out at the State Theatre.

The State Theatre is not only a platform for renowned artists to showcase their work, but also a school for everyone who wishes to pursue an arts career. Education, Youth and Children Theatre (EYCT) manager, Thabiso Qwabe, said seeing the youth passionately involved in arts felt like a blessing as they are the future.

“South Africa is definitely progressing in the arts and culture sphere as we see a lot of young people studying the technical and performance side of the arts, which are some of the skills we are in dire need of as a country.

“We are the South African State Theatre, a prominent and legendary theatre for Africa, hence working with different people from distinct backgrounds always gives one energy and a drive for what they do,” Qwabe said. For South Africa, which is boldly known as the rainbow nation, the State Theatre goes way above that term as it proudly raises the flag for African nations that make their way there to showcase their plays and performances there.

To everyone visiting Pretoria, the State Theatre is an exceptional place to visit, was the consensus among regular visitors, as one gets a chance to interact with different and exciting people. The theatre’s co-ordinator, Nompumelelo Skhosana, encouraged the youth, middle aged and elderly people to visit the complex to see the hidden talents of South African cultures.

Pretoria News