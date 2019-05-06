Freedom Park boasts a memorial with a list of those killed in various wars and a museum.

Pretoria - To celebrate 25 years of democracy, equipment from one of the oldest liberation radio stations in Africa has been handed over to Freedom Park. Through the equipment, South Africans will be given a chance to learn about Radio Freedom, one of the most prominent sources of communication established during the apartheid era.

Following engagements with Madagascar, Radio Freedom equipment has been repatriated to South Africa.

During the apartheid era, the station provided waves of mass resistance with broadcasts from different radio stations in Tanzania, Zambia, Angola, Ethiopia and Madagascar.

The station was established in 1963 after political parties were banned by the apartheid government.

Radio Freedom served as the only secret source of communication among freedom fighters in the country and other African states.

The symbolism for the institution resonates with the significance of the role of Radio Freedom to rebuild the meaning of freedom fought for during apartheid.

Deputy director-general for heritage in the Department of Arts and Culture, Vusi Ndima, said Radio Freedom was one of the best ways of remembering the Struggle.

"This is hardware that will be curated at Freedom Park Museum to teach the youth about how the Struggle was waged.

“We want to remind people of all their work that they invested into moulding South Africa to be the beautiful country it is today.

"It is also a reminder of all the pain people endured while fighting for freedom.”

Ndima added that the equipment was specifically chosen to be placed at Freedom Park.

“There is a whole range of history for people to learn in regard to things that were broadcast by Radio Freedom during the apartheid era along with CDs of recordings with information.

“We want the youth to understand how the struggles were waged until we finally took over and (were) set free from oppressive laws.”

Ndima also enthused on the need for people to visit Freedom Park regularly to learn more about the country's heritage and history.

“We are always curating Freedom Park to be the best history storyteller. We have a lot of items at Freedom Park to inspire people."

Pretoria News