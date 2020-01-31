Students help solve Tshwane's debt issue









SINEGUGU Mazibuko, Sinawo Dlulisa, Andrew Hanson and Smangaliso Mnguni present their research on the City of Tshwane debt collection problem at the CSIR yesterday. Picture: Chelsea Ntuli Pretoria - An innovative data science solution to the City of Tshwane’s debt collection problem was one of the 13 projects showcased by students at the Department of Science and Innovation. The students participated in this year’s Data Science for Impact and Decision Enhancement programme. A group of postgraduate students from various universities revealed through their research that Mamelodi had the highest number of electricity and water disconnections. Group member Smangaliso Mnguni said with the information they had collected, their aim was to determine why the services were disconnected. They also looked at how long it took a person to pay once they had been disconnected. Andrew Hanson, another member, said: “Due to time constraints we could only come up with insights on the problem. However, we also have suggestions on solutions.

“We did not think our research would get so much interest, and that definitely motivates us to do more.”

Programme manager Karel Matthie said data science was very relevant because more and more industrial equipment recorded statistics. He added that the programme was funded by CSIR, and its goal was to develop young individuals and expose them to data science and train them on projects. Once they were done with the initiative, they would be given the opportunity to be employed and contribute to real-life problems and projects.

“The question of resourcing is an issue we are facing at the moment, but we can overcome Once you have data and combine that with online cloud-based resources for processing it, we can see opportunities for young entrepreneurs to take some challenging problems and develop innovative algorithms that can be built into a business,” he said.

ICT and Services Industry acting director Zamokwakhe Dlamini said the biggest challenges that learners faced was accessing real data to experiment with, because it would cost them money.

He said they were looking into partnering with those organisations to access data and use it constructively.

Pretoria News