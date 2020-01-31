The students participated in this year’s Data Science for Impact and Decision Enhancement programme.
A group of postgraduate students from various universities revealed through their research that Mamelodi had the highest number of electricity and water disconnections.
Group member Smangaliso Mnguni said with the information they had collected, their aim was to determine why the services were disconnected. They also looked at how long it took a person to pay once they had been disconnected.
Andrew Hanson, another member, said: “Due to time constraints we could only come up with insights on the problem. However, we also have suggestions on solutions.