A PORTRAIT of the late Sibusiso Khwinana during his funeral service in Soshanguve. File photo: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA).

Pretoria - The Swahili-speaking man arrested in connection with the murder of Matwatwe lead actor Sibusiso Khwinana was positively identified as the suspect in the murder by three witnesses in an identity parade . The 35-year-old suspect made his second appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday.

He appeared in court two weeks after Khwinana’s murder in March but the case was postponed as he was yet to go for an identification parade and to allow the State to conclude its investigation.

Scores of ANC supporters flooded courtroom 16 in support of the family where the suspect was appearing.

They had to wait hours for proceedings to resume while the suspect went for the identification parade where he was positively identified.

He appeared on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and contravention of the Immigrant Act.

The matter was postponed to July 11 for further investigation.

The accused will remain in police custody.

An order was granted against the media taking photographs and video footage as the suspect had not gone through the identity parade when he made his first appearance.

His lawyer Riaan du Plessis said publishing photos of the accused would jeopardise the case.

The court further granted an order prohibiting the media from naming the accused.

Khwinana's life was cut short during a robbery while waiting for transport in Arcadia.

The 25-year-old rising star from Soshanguve Block M was fatally stabbed in the chest by robbers who took his cellphone.

He was stabbed while trying to fight back. At the time of the incident, Khwinana was with his friend Tebatso Mashishi, who starred alongside him in the hit film.

Immediately after the murder of the actor, a multi-disciplinary task team of crime intelligence, detectives and forensic experts was activated.

The matter is expected to be moved to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria if investigations would be concluded when he appears again.

Pretoria News