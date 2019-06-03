Department of Health head of operations support Livhuwani Nemuthenga, MMC for Health Alderman Anniruth Kissoonduth and Head of the Tshwane Drug and Substance Abuse Programme Koena Nkoko talk to Pretoria News about the purpose of the symposium. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - MMC for Health Alderman Anniruth Kissoonduth on Sunday signed a pledge to commit the City of Tshwane to intensify its campaign against drug and substance abuse to build a safer environment for residents. Kissoonduth was standing in for mayor Stevens Mokgalapa at the Tshwane drug and substance abuse symposium that brought together recovering addicts, experts, politicians and various other stakeholders in Centurion.

Head of the Tshwane Drug and Substance Abuse Programme, Koena Nkoko, themed the symposium “Own your future, take control, say yes to life”.

He sought to encourage youth and drug addicts to curb the habit and steer the wheels of their life to a future they want for themselves.

The symposium is expected to conclude on Monday after engaging and consulting stakeholders to use their input to develop a drug master plan for the City of Tshwane.

Kissoonduth said: “This plan comes from the national master plan, that is the national government plan of what we want to do and how we want to train and control drugs and substance abuse.

“Now we want to make it our own within Tshwane.

"We also want to start off from the bottom going upwards.

"The idea is to get a plan together and that’s why we’re here today.

"The plan will come together and the specialists amongst the crowd will also add input and we’ll come up with a plan to help curb this epidemic of drug and substance abuse.”

The City of Tshwane drugs master plan will link with the City’s strategic objectives and will ensure shared commitment by all City of Tshwane departments in the implementation of the plan.

Pretoria News