Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela speaking at the Tshwane University of Technology. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

DEPUTY Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela said the high university drop-out rate needed to be tackled in light of fee-free higher education.

Manamela was addressing students, mostly members of the ANC Youth League, at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria West.

Manamela said that when a student did not graduate the expenditure over the time that the student spent studying was lost to the system.

“We have been preaching free higher education, now we have have it. Let’s use this opportunity to the fullest and transform lives, especially black lives,” he said.

He said dropout rates were not only affected by academic factors, but also by financial constraints faced by students. Part of the problem was that there was not sufficient guidance for young people.

“It’s the other luxuries that come with education that are detrimental to the studying process,” he said.

“You can afford the actual education, but all the thrills that come with it become expensive. Many of you who are studying at this university probably pay more for your accommodation than your tuition.”

He said accommodation expenses often derailed students, and that providing free tertiary education for students who emerged from a low-quality schooling system would ultimately be self-defeating in the absence of adequate support.

This support should not only encompass extra tuition, but also a wide range of psychosocial support measures, academic development training and practical assistance with daily needs.

A report by Statistics SA in 2016 showed that for black African and coloured students there was an increase in attainment ratios for certificate and bachelor qualifications between 1950 and the mid-1980s. This gain started to reverse in the mid-1980s, and now it was lower than in the 1950s.

Manamela said the #FeesMustFall movement was a noble cause. But he cautioned that students must also be willing to go the extra distance. He said not every student had the stamina, focus and discipline to finish a university degree.

Manamela said the decision on fee-free higher education was not made haphazardly.

It was researched by the higher education, finance, science and technology and state security departments after the Heher Commission had completed its investigation into the matter.

