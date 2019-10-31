Tankers supply water for patients, staff at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives Pretoria - Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital has been coping okay without running water as tankers supply water for patients and staff.

This was said yesterday by spokesperson, Ronel Rudick, following concerns by some employees who thought the hospital’s supply had been cut off.

These employees who asked not to be named said they were concerned that the water brought to the hospital was not sufficient for a hospital catering for a lot of patients who also sleep in dormitories that have toilets which need to be flushed.





They have also not been cooking for the patients and that meant they had to eat a lot of eat bread.





Rudick however said the hospital’s water was not cut or anything like that. She said the water shortage was as a result of an interruption that affected the entire community, including Kalafong Hospital since Monday.





The interruption was caused by insufficient water pressure.





“We had been using water from our own reservoir inside the hospital until Tuesday when it ran empty. Otherwise we’ve been receiving water from tankers everyday and we’ve been coping okay.





“We are not cooking at the moment but all the baking is going on and patients are eating a variety of food that does not need a lot of water. It’s only rice and mealie pap that we are not cooking,” she said.





She said the hospital has been collecting water and using buckets for flushing toilets and cleaning, and that Weskoppies also has mobile toilets.





Kit Kat also donated water for the benefit of their patients following the water interruption.





DA ward councillors Elma Nel said they are working to get the community to help take more water to the hospital until the City is done fixing the pressure problem.





“We want to mobilise our people to help carry more containers of water to the hospital so that we can make sure that the patients and staff have a lot more than they need.





"Obviously Weskoppies is not like any other hospital, people can’t just walk in, they’ll have to be given permission by management,” said Nel.



