Pretoria - Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital has been coping okay without running water as tankers supply water for patients and staff.
This was said yesterday by spokesperson, Ronel Rudick, following concerns by some employees who thought the hospital’s supply had been cut off.
These employees who asked not to be named said they were concerned that the water brought to the hospital was not sufficient for a hospital catering for a lot of patients who also sleep in dormitories that have toilets which need to be flushed.