Parents, some with their children in school uniforms, outside Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz in Pretoria North. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - Teachers at Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz in Pretoria North want the provincial Education Department to provide additional security to ensure their safety and that of the learners. The action followed the events of yesterday when enraged parents whose children did not receive a placing at the school disrupted academic activities. An urgent application was brought before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, by the SA Teachers' Union. In it, it said the mob of disgruntled parents were threatening their safety, and the department had a duty to protect both them and the pupils. Judge Hans Fabricius yesterday extended an earlier interim order that the department had to employ adequate security personnel at the school to prevent any unauthorised person from entering its grounds and from intimidating any staff or learners.

This order will remain in force until the parties return to court this afternoon.

The matter was back in court yesterday, but was postponed until today to enable the department to place updated facts before the court.

Counsel for the department said the facts developed all the time.

He said a meeting was held yesterday between all the stakeholders and it appeared the school did place additional pupils.

This fact may mean that the teachers may no longer feel that they need additional protection, the court was told.

The department disputed that alternative safety measures were needed as the police were deployed to deal with the matter. But according to the teachers, two police officers were called out when disgruntled parents disrupted school activities. They were said to have done nothing about it.

The court was told that the department’s stance was that it could do nothing more as it had done its duty.

This caused Judge Fabricius to comment: “The children are not able to attend classes and you want me to close my eyes to this.”

Counsel for the department said it could not employ armed guards to safeguard the school. But the judge said this was not what the teachers asked for.

He said guns should in any event be kept far away from schools. But he wanted to know what measures the department considered in keeping the pupils and the teachers safe.

Problems started last Monday before the start of the school year when the principal held a meeting with parents of new Grade 8 pupils.

Three people displaying EFF regalia and several parents whose children were not placed there entered the hall and disrupted the proceedings.

The next day about 150 disgruntled parents again entered the premises and vowed to make the school ungovernable. This disruption continued from 7am until 4pm, the court was told.

On the opening day, about 200 disgruntled parents entered the school. They insisted on additional mobile classrooms and confronted the principal to such an extent that he feared pupils or staff may be assaulted. The school said it was not able to contain the upset parents with the scant security guards it had.

