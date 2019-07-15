MUSA Maluleka with the soccer boots he created, which are suitable for township fields. Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The unemployment rate among young graduates is high, but will no longer be of concern for Atteridgeville teenager Musa Maluleka, who has championed his own brand of soccer boots and in the process created employment. Maluleka, 19, has started his own company, which is creating soccer boots better suited for playing on terrains synonymous with the townships.

The shy teenager started this dream without any kind of sponsorship, saving his pocket money which started at just R2, the allowance he got when he was in Grade 1.

He said every year after he passed with good grades, his mother would increase his allowance by R5.

Maluleka said he did not spend his allowance from Grade 1 until reaching his matric.

“My mom instilled a lot of discipline in me and didn’t really give me too much money to spend at the tuckshop. Instead, she encouraged me to rather take lunch box, and it became a habit. I was just never tempted or interested in spending the money.”

During his first year at Wits University, Maluleka said his mother calculated his savings and handed them over to him. In addition, he decided to save the money he received from his sponsorship programme.

When he was in Grade 11, he decided to execute an idea that had dawned on him earlier.

“In my township, we play soccer on gravel pitches and I realised there were no boots made specifically to withstand that environment.”

Last year, he started looking for a manufacturer to execute his idea, eventually finding a company in China.

Maluleka named his creation Disktjie, combining the township slang for soccer (diski) and the Afrikaans bit “tjie”. He said this was based on the fact that the beautiful game knew no race or culture.

The boots have two jagged lines in the middle which stand as a distinct M, short for his name, Musa.

“Many people asked me to remove the lines and the stripe, but they have a meaning. The brand is still young, but it’s been well received; people from Congo have ordered some of my boots and I’m still looking at fine-tuning the concept to be 100 % durable.”

Maluleka, who is studying accounting sciences, said his decision to study economic sciences was also with the belief that it would help him to better manage and build the business.

“Growing up in the township is what has driven me; I didn’t want my environment to break me. Being a top achiever at school has exposed me to so many opportunities and meeting up with people who inspire you to be a better person.

“So I wake up everyday with the believe that I want to be better than my hero; my hero is me in the next five years.”

Pretoria News