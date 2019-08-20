Sean Everitt

Pretoria - As things stand as the Currie Cup heads into its final round this weekend, the Sharks could end up hosting a semi-final if they beat the Blue Bulls and other results go their away, or if they lose in Pretoria, they could lose out altogether. Indeed, there are some interesting games this week the Free State Cheetahs host Western Province; Griquas have a big game against the Golden Lions; and the Sharks versus Bulls game at Loftus has everything to play for.

“The Bulls are going to be snorting a bit,” Sharks coach Sean Everitt said with understatement. “They are a proud union and they don’t want relegation. They are tied with the Pumas at the bottom. They will want to stand up and play for their supporters. They won’t be happy with their campaign, and this just shows how tough this one-round Currie Cup is that a team of the quality of the Bulls is second from bottom.” The Sharks are likely to once more be without flyhalf Curwin Bosch, but Everitt is unperturbed given how well debutant Henry “Boeta” Chamberlain played against the Lions.

Chamberlain’s drop-goal was ultimately the difference in the 30-28 win for the visitors on Sunday.

“I think Boeta is a bit of an unknown factor in this Currie Cup,” Everitt said. “I have been fortunate to have worked with him through the age groups at the Sharks and he has done that drop-goal thing a number of times. In fact, he did it for the Under-19s in the final last year against the Bulls.

“I knew that if he was on top of his game we would have a great debut in prospect, even filling the full big boots of Curwin Bosch. He did that admirably, and he is just going to grow and get better He is only turning 20! This experience he got against the Lions will boost him.”

Chamberlain was ably assisted in his debut by Sanele Nohamba, his scrumhalf partner all of last year when the Sharks went unbeaten in the U19 competition. It meant the Sharks fielded the most inexperienced halfback combination in the Currie Cup last week, but most certainly not the weakest.

Pretoria News