Sibusiso Khwinana. File photo: Supplied

Pretoria - Slain Matwetwe lead actor, Sibusiso Khwinana, will be honored this coming Sunday, when the South African State Theatre renames one of its theatres after him. The Momentum Theatre which will be called Sibusiso Khwinana Theatre after the ceremony, is one of the six theatres housed in the State Theatre complex, with intimate seating arrangement that accommodates 120 patrons.

The theatre has hosted a variety of showcases including dance, drama, poetry and small-scale musicals.

In recent years, the auditorium has been dedicated to staging developmental and new works mostly presented by young people.

According to the State Theatre’s chief executive officer Dr Sibongiseni Mkhize, Khwinana was amongst the creatives given an opportunity to showcase their work under the theatre’s artistic development programme called the The Incubator Programme.

In 2016, the playwright wrote and directed a hard-hitting stage play on homophobia and corrective rape in lesbians titled, Amend, which was featured in the programme.

Mkhize said in 2018, Khwinana was entrusted with the responsibility of being a stage and production manager for the South African team, curated by the State Theatre at the request of Arts and Culture Minister, Nathi Mthethwa.

The team was sent to represent the country at the People to People Cultural Exchange Programme hosted in China.

He said the new theatre's name would serve as a milestone for the theatre as it reinvents itself as Africa’s leading performing arts facility.

“The China group will reunite to render a performance in reflecting the last moments they and the State Theatre had with Khwinana,” he said.

The renaming ceremony will form part of the launch of 11th Youth Expressions Festival on the day.

The two-week festival will take place from June 16 to 30, as part of a Youth Month commemoration.

Khwinana’s life was cut short in March during a robbery, while he was waiting for transport in Arcadia.

Khwinana was stabbed in the chest by robbers who took his cellphone.

They stabbed him when he tried to fight back. A 35-year-old Swahili-speaking man is currently in police custody facing numerous charges including murder in connection with the incident.

