Ndlovu Youth Choir members performing their hearts during the finals of America’s Got Talent. Picture: Twitter

Pretoria - Villagers at the Moutse, Limpopo, home of the Ndlovu Youth Choir on Wednesday were hopeful the choir would win America’s Got Talent title, but even if they didn't the choir has put its home-town on the map. The winner of season 14 of the popular TV show was announced in the early hours South African time on day as Kodi Lee

But in a post the Ndlovu Youth Choir which has wowed the judges up to the final round, said its AGT journey had come to an end but this was only the beginning.

"We are so excited for what lies ahead, and we look forward to continuing sharing love, unity and above all hope," the choir posted on social media.

The choir has won the hearts not only of Americans but people back home and across the world. On Facebook they tell their story of how they started as an activity of the Ndlovu Care Group in Moutse.

Dressed in sunflower yellow, the choir put their trademark Afro-pop spin on Africa by Toto in the finals, receiving a standing ovation from the audience and judges for their joyful performance.

Speaking to Jacaranda FM, the conductor of the choir, Ralf Schmitt, said their unique opening to the song was written by one of the choristers. He said he could not be prouder of the choir which had worked very hard throughout the competition.

Lead singer Nhlanhla “Cord” Somo’s aunt and guardian Sarah Ndlovu said she was proud of her, but now the competition is over she wants her to "prioritise school work.”

Lethabo Zungu, a resident of the hometown, said: “I watched them all the time on TV and I couldn't be more proud. We are so proud of them.”

The choir got to join runners up, the Detroit Youth Choir and Kygo during Wednesday's performance.of Whitney Houston's "Higher Love" during the two hour finale, described by judge Simon Cowell as the best he has sat in on.

The winner is a blind singer who has autism who won the most votes from the American audience. He jumped for joy with his mother Tina when the announcement was made. He wins $1million. Among the other finalists was V. Unbeatable, an acrobatic group, Light Balance Kids, a Ukranian dance group, the US Voices of Service, Ryan Niemiller a comedian, and a number of young soloists.

Pretoria News