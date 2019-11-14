The so-called “road of death” added to its long list of victims when it claimed two lives and left dozens injured after a bus reportedly lost control and fell on its side near the Walmansthal crossing, at around 4am.
Thirty-eight people with minor injuries and seven with moderate to serious injuries were treated at the scene and then taken to medical facilities.
The DA Gauteng spokesperson for roads and transport, Janho Engelbrecht, said: “Delays to hand over the Gauteng portion of Moloto Road to the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) for upgrades has perpetuated the death toll on this dangerous road.”
He accused the department of dragging its feet in implementing a decision on the way forward regarding the Moloto upgrades, saying the accident could have been prevented.