'Too costly' to remove Church Square's Paul Kruger statue

Pretoria - Moving the statue of Paul Kruger from Church Square would be disadvantageous for future generations, and also cost a fortune. This is according to Cecilia Kruger from the Heritage Foundation, who said a previous quote to remove the statue was about R10 million. Kruger made the remarks during the cleaning up of the statue yesterday, after it was defaced during the widespread #BlackLivesMatter protests last week. “To move the statue, financially, is extremely expensive; it would be better to leave them where they are and rather plough more money into education around them,” Kruger said Alana Bailey from AfriForum, which sponsored the cleaning of the statue, said: “I think statues are an easy target if you want to make a political point, or a point on whatever activism you practise. “Some have said ‘just remove it completely’, but that’s not the solution; if you grapple, like South Africa, with a past that has unresolved issues, the solution isn’t to shy away from it; it’s to have a conversation about it.”

She said she had been watching the recent protests in Europe and the US, and agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron that statues should not be removed because they added to history and that people should be allowed to reach their own conclusions about history.

Bailey said putting up more information boards would help going forward, and people did not need to agree with the actions of depicted individuals or condone them but rather understand the roles they played and how that influenced society today; and that could not happen if statues were moved to a museum.

“It leaves space open, to create a different dialogue; maybe erect a statue of someone who was in conflict with that person. There were talks to start a speakers' corner at Church Square, where there could be a Paul Kruger debate or talk of some sort but if the statue isn’t there, there isn’t any incentive (for that); it leaves the city poorer in a way,” said Bailey.

“Let’s also look at why we are stuck with old statues; we must bring in more statues, more heritage and commemoration, musicians and artists, which we never did for, like Miriam Makeba, and that would enrich our city and remind old generations of where our country has been.”

Pretoria News