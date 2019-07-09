DENNEBOOM informal traders yesterday clashed with the developers of the Tshwane Regional Mall over the lack of alternative space for trading. Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - There was commotion at the construction site of the Tshwane Regional Mall in Mamelodi yesterday when informal traders were threatened with a vicious dog after they had demolished a fence put up by developers. For years mall developers Isibonelo Property Services have been at loggerheads with informal traders over a lack of alternative trading space.

Their fight was rekindled yesterday after the traders took down a fence erected by Isibonelo around the construction.

Construction workers reacted by threatening to unleash a dog on them. The traders abruptly stopped, but they had already demolished part of the fence.

They claimed the fence narrowed the pathway used by their customers to walk from the railway station to Tsamaya Road.

They complained that the pathway was too small for them to trade and for train commuters to move.

Their leader, Mary Choma, said: “We took down the fence in the morning because we wanted to create enough space for our customers to walk and also accommodate our stalls.”

She claimed that a dog was unleashed on them by several construction workers, but her story could not be corroborated by her fellow traders.

An informal trader who identified herself as Zodwa said: “If they want us to shift from here they have to provide us with an alternative space where we can trade.”

She said she was helping her mom, who has been selling vegetables at the railway station for 24 years.

According to her, the traders stopped after they were threatened with a dog.

They (developers) must provide them with water, electricity and toilets, she said.

Trader Sphiwe Magagula, who sells traditional medicine, said she ran away when she heard a barking dog.

“I am scared of dogs, but we are fighting to have space so that people can have free movement,” she said.

The traders and developers were entangled into a legal fight in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.

The multimillion-rand mall's construction began in 2015 and its opening has been planned for August this year.

The mall management said it can only complete the mall on condition that traders vacate the space where the final construction is to take place.

