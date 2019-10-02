'Treadmill guy' completes 72-day challenge









MORNÉ Basson has completed his 21km on a treadmill for 72 days to raise awareness for motor neuron disease. Pretoria - After suffering 72 days with severe blisters, bloody toenails, inflamed Achilles tendons and a slight fever, Morné Basson has proven that given the right purpose, the mind can conquer almost anything. Basson, also known as “The Treadmill Guy”, embarked on a 72-day expedition and ran 21km on a treadmill each day to raise awareness for motor neuron disease. And according to Basson, the expedition was nothing less than legendary - coupled with a lot of injuries, of course. The odds were against the 44-year-old when he started his expedition at Planet Fitness Olympus with a cold. “I was not going to let the cold deter my journey, and so I kept mum about it and decided not to tell anyone about it in case they talk me out of it,” he said. So with a hectic fever and an even more frantic determination, Basson started his first 21km on a treadmill on July 15. After nursing the cold away with nutrients and sleep, Basson said the second 21km became easier.

He admitted that although his body did take a battering, the hardest part of it all was to do the same thing for 72 days.

“It’s more of a mind game than anything. After 36 days the mind wanted to play tricks on me, but it’s a great thing I’ve been blessed with a strong mindset.”

Asked if he ever thought of giving up at any point, he replied: “Not at all. I’m not easily deterred. When the going gets tough, the tough get going.”

Bassoon travelled to different Planet Fitness gyms in Pretoria, Joburg, KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town, and finally made it back to Pretoria- Olympus. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Basson first shot to prominence when he became the first man to complete an ultra marathon at sea.

Working on a luxury cruise liner at the time, he desperately wanted to compete in the 2015 Comrades Marathon, but being far from his home country, he had to get creative.

After getting the comrades organisers on board, he completed the full 90km race on a treadmill aboard the ship on the same day as the event.

When he unexpectedly lost his fiancée last year, Basson knew he had to do something in her honour. Wilma Loggenberg had suffered from atypical pneumonia, usually referred to as walking pneumonia, as the symptoms of the disease often go unnoticed.

The couple had met online in 2015, and her death rocked Basson.

Supporting motor neurone disease sufferers was a cause close to both partners’ hearts, and he decided he would attempt to run 72 half marathons in 72 days. “I was at the memorial service of an victim of the disease in the same church where Wilma’s was held.”

“Suddenly I got a word from God telling me to start training again and focus on a new challenge.”

After the service, he stopped at a coffee shop and while sitting there, he said, he experienced similar prompting from God. This time, the number 72 was a clear part of the message.

The result was the 72-day, 72 half marathon treadmill challenge.

“I never see problems, only opportunities.”

The disease occurs when specialist nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord don’t function properly, leading to muscle weakness that eventually affects the ability to breathe.

Basson said there was very little government support for those suffering from the disease - and the private sector was not faring much better.

Life and disability coverage was falling short in supporting patients and their families.

And even though there is no cure, he said he encouraged everyone, not just those who had been diagnosed, to live life with absolutely no regrets.

“I’ve experienced my fair share of heartache. It might sound like a cliché, but life really is too short to not live every day in full.”

Pretoria News