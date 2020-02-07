Pretoria - The much-anticipated case the ANC in Tshwane had brought against Speaker Katlego Mathebe and council chief whip Christo Van Den Heever at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria will not be heard today.
This came after the ANC withdrew its urgent court application filed this week, seeking to obtain a court order to propel the City of Tshwane to initiate a disciplinary hearing against Mathebe for her alleged misconduct during council meetings.
The party faulted Mathebe for blocking motions of no confidence previously tabled against her.
It fingered Van den Heever for being complicit in the alleged wrongdoing by also derailing council proceedings.
In court papers, the party indicated that the call was in line with a directive by the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile.