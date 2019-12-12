Tshwane appears to have axed emergency services chief Previn Govender









PREVIN GOVENDER has been shown the door during the ordinary monthly sitting of council. Pretoria - It would appear that embattled Tshwane Emergency Services (EMS) boss Previn Govender has been axed. The City of Tshwane has replaced him with another senior official with effect from Tuesday, albeit in an acting capacity. Govender has been facing accusations that he misrepresented his academic qualifications when he applied for his position in 2017. On October 31, council took a resolution that his contract be terminated with immediate effect based on the forensic report that he didn’t meet the requirements for his job. The report by the Group Audit and Risk Unit suggested that Govender misrepresented his qualifications by stating that his advanced diploma in fire technology was equivalent to NQF 7, despite this not being evaluated by the SA Qualifications Authority.

His diploma was obtained from the Southern African Emergency Services Institute in 1996.

The report showed that NQF 7, which was as good as a bachelor’s degree, needed approval by the authority.

Council tasked the then acting city manager Moeketsi Ntsimane to oversee Govender’s exit from office.

This week new acting city manager Makgorometje Makgata appointed divisional chief of fire and rescue operations Moshema Mosia to take over as head of the department in Govender’s place.

In a letter, which the Pretoria News has seen, Makgata indicated that Mosia would be in an acting position of the chief of emergency services from December 10 to February 29.

“You will be expected to perform the duties as set out in the job description as provided to you and you will be compensated according to stipulations of the approved policy on acting allowances,” it reads.

Mosia was also cautioned that the “acting arrangement should not create an expectation of appointment in the acting position”.

South African Municipal Workers' Union regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said the City appointed the acting emergency services chief because it could not just fire Govender.

He said the union recently wrote to the acting city manager to enquire about Govender’s fate after it received complaints he was still in office despite a resolution that he must be removed.

“They said they were attending to the matter and I think they have been attending to it,” he said.

He said that according to the law Govender must be taken through a legal process before the termination of his contract.

Pretoria News