The City of Tshwane has replaced him with another senior official with effect from Tuesday, albeit in an acting capacity.
Govender has been facing accusations that he misrepresented his academic qualifications when he applied for his position in 2017.
On October 31, council took a resolution that his contract be terminated with immediate effect based on the forensic report that he didn’t meet the requirements for his job.
The report by the Group Audit and Risk Unit suggested that Govender misrepresented his qualifications by stating that his advanced diploma in fire technology was equivalent to NQF 7, despite this not being evaluated by the SA Qualifications Authority.