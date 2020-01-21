Tshwane blames rain for Eersterust cemetery mess









EERSTERUST residents are unhappy about the state of the cemetery, which they say has been neglected by the City of Tshwane. Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has attributed the unkept state of the Eersterust Cemetery to the recent heavy rains. The community complained that the cemetery resembled a dump site. They also accused the City of a lacklustre maintenance plan. City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the grass was cut last month, and that the metro also collected illegal trash in the cemetery. “Due to the rains it grew, but having noted that, I am delighted to say that we are on site busy cutting grass,” he said yesterday.

Last year residents complained about the drug activity at the cemetery, after which the graveyard's office and toilets were demolished.

The residents said as the Easter holidays drew nearer, more people would want to visit the cemetery.

In 2017, a 30-year-old man died in hospital two days after a brutal assault at a cemetery.

Resident Millicent Brown got emotional while talking about the cemetery's deterioration.

“You constantly have to look over your shoulder while paying your respects to your loved ones here.

“Nyaope boys are hiding behind the undergrowth,” she said.

Early on Saturday morning beer bottles, nappies, rubble and other rubbish can be seen piled up at the main entrance of the cemetery, and according to residents the rubble pile gets bigger with each passing day, almost covering old graves without tombstones.

But yesterday City workers cleared the rubble at the entrance and started cutting the lawn.

Community leader Novina Pillay said it was Tshwane’s responsibility to clean and safeguard the cemetery.

She said in addition to Tshwane taking responsibility, the SAPS should patrol the cemetery as frequently as possible, with 24-hour security guards.

Residents were concerned that people walked freely inside the cemetery because it was easily accessible, and some motorists even used it as a short cut.

“People spend money to make the graves look presentable, only for tombstones to be callously vandalised regularly,” said a nearby resident.

Pretoria News