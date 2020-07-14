Tshwane city manager appointment put on hold

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The appointment of a new city manager has been put on hold until the Constitutional Court has determined the validity of the council dissolution in September. This is according to head administrator Mpho Nawa, who said the decision was made in the interest of the City’s residents. “We didn’t withdraw the decision, we put it on hold. Remember that the Constitutional Court case is in September. We thought that we might not have to spend money on lawyers every week.” The decision was made two weeks after he told the Pretoria News that the appointment was likely to be made on August 1. Nawa had said an independent body had been brought on board to oversee the appointment process with a view to ensure that it was “open, clean and credible”. He was adamant that the appointment would be made despite a legal dispute by one of the candidates, Aubrey Masha, who believed he was the favourite to get the lucrative job.

Masha was among the candidates who responded to the initial job advertisement last year, before the council’s dissolution.

He took the City to court after recruitment was restarted by a team of administrators appointed in March to take charge of municipal affairs.

DA mayoral candidate Randall Williams said his party welcomed the decision “to withdraw the proposed appointment pending the Constitutional Court appeal in the dissolution dispute in September this year”.

The appeal case was lodged by the provincial government after its decision to disband Tshwane council in March was overturned by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.

The ruling was made in favour of the DA, which had legally challenged the dissolution decision.

According to Williams, the administrators embarked on a recruitment process while knowing that it would be “unlawful”. He accused Local Government MEC Lebogang Maile of wanting “to push through the intended appointment before his appeals are heard”.

“The sudden backtracking comes after the DA approached the North Gauteng High Court to interdict any attempt to appoint a City manager, to prevent the ANC from imposing one of their cadres on Tshwane,” Williams said.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News