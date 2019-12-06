Tshwane city manager faces jail threat over bills for Donkerhoek property









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Billing issues may see the city manager of Tshwane behind bars for contempt of court, if the metro does not get its house in order. Pretoria attorney Marius Blom this week obtained an order to declare the City in contempt of a court order issued on September 10. In terms of that order, issued by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, the City had to debate the utilities bill of Avondson Trust, a close corporation which owned a property worth millions at Donkerhoek, east of Pretoria. The trust constantly received three bills for the same property and similar services. Judge Peter Mabuse in September ordered that the City had to hand over the three accounts as well as all supporting documents to the trust.

This was to ensure it could be debated which of the three accounts reflected the outstanding amounts relating to the property.

Avondson Trust was given time to study the accounts and documentation after which the parties were due to sit around a table and debate the matter.

But Blom said in an affidavit this week that his client never received the accounts as ordered by the court so that he could prepare for the round-table debate. He said several requests in this regard were sent to the City, but none of the accounts were forthcoming. The issue was extremely urgent, Blom said, as his client was selling the land, for a housing development. But he could not do so without a rates clearance certificate.

The trust for some reason received three separate accounts, each with its own account number, for the same services rendered to this property.

John Mcdougall, a member of the trust, had enquired with the City why there were three accounts, but did not receive any explanation.

As he was not sure which amount to pay - some of the amounts ran into the hundreds of thousands - he paid an amount into the trust account of his lawyer. This was as security for the bill when it was being sorted out, estimated as what he deemed he owed.

The City, meanwhile, launched proceedings at the high court to liquidate the trust for non-payment. This application was, however, dismissed as the dispute was still ongoing.

Blom said the trust’s utility bill was paid up until 2011 with the now- defunct Kungwini Local Municipality; the property was under the municipality before its amalgamation with other local authorities and became the City of Tshwane.

He then suddenly received two more bills for the same property.

It is suspected that some of the bills belong to neighbouring properties, as the description of one of the them did not describe the property belonging to the trust.

Blom said the account was also not “presented on anything resembling an official document”.

As the trust was in a hurry to settle the matter so that the land could be sold, it offered to pay the City R73 882, the amount it felt it owed. But the City refused.

Blom said after turning to court in September this year to force the City to debate the issue with them, they were confident that they could move ahead and resolve the issue.

While the City wanted to hold the round-table debate, it had to date not handed over the accounts and the documents supporting the amounts on the accounts, to Blom or his client, as ordered by the court.

Blom said without this, the debate would be fruitless as they could not prepare. He said the City was obliged to have handed over these documents by November 9. The matter was extremely urgent, as the sale was being stalled because of the outstanding clearance certificate.

Judge Selby Baqwa now ordered that the City was in contempt of court and if it did not hand over the documents as ordered, followed by a debate on the issue, the municipal manager could find himself behind bars for two months.

The matter is expected back in court on January 21.

Pretoria News