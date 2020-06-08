Tshwane Covid-19 cases worry David Makhura

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said Tshwane had become a concern as cases of Covid-19 continued to rise. Makhura said they were concerned about areas such as the Pretoria CBD, Pretoria West, Danville, Atteridgeville and Saulsville. He said Centurion was a hot spot, and they were worried about Olievenhoutbosch, Eldoraigne and Rooihuiskraal. “We were concerned with the northwestern parts of the city, Soshanguve, Mabopane and Winterveldt, but the cases are now fewer following interventions. “Those areas saw increases in infections and we marshalled our officials and Soshanguve mall to come up with public education in the area.

“At the moment we are happy with the northern area, but we don’t want to lower the guard.”

Makhura said that at the moment the number of cases in the city preoccupying the provincial government’s attention were Atteridgeville and Saulsville.

He said the daily case reportings within the province had increased substantially. With positive cases much lower from May 23, the lockdown had worked. “On May 25 we shot up to 226 cases, due to mine infections which spiked and were a key area of concern.”

He said that since then there were more than 150 daily cases. “In the past few days, we have been reporting more than 200 cases daily. That is the trend we think will continue as we move forward.

“We will get to a point where the cases will get to 300 a day. Where are these cases coming from and what are the responses from the government in terms of interventions, food relief, making sure the area is hygienic?”

Makhura said they were drilling down into regions right down to ward level and strengthening contact tracing.

During the update, he said, Joburg's active cases had doubled, but Ekurhuleni and Tshwane had also spiked.

“An important difference is what is happening in the West Rand due to the outbreak in the mines.

"It meets the requirements of a hot spot and we are treating it as such in terms of interventions."

Makhura said there were interventions in other parts of the province such as Kempton Park and Tembisa of testing at cluster outbreak areas, especially in Tembisa settlements and in Ivory Park.

“The West Rand is an area of great concern as well as Mogale City with 71 active cases as such we went into the community and made interventions.”

He said screening would continue due to testing backlogs and delays and around 6.6 million screenings were conducted in community facilities with 276178 people tested.

“We do one third of all national testing and we are discussing a new testing strategy and will be meeting the minister of health for further engagements.”

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News