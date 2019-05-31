EXECUTIVE Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa delivered the budget for the 2019/20 last week, which was passed with support of the official opposition ANC yesterday. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The EFF in Tshwane has for the first time since the 2016 municipal polls refused to support a DA-led administration budget. Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa tabled a budget of R39billion during a sitting at Tshwane House Council Chamber yesterday. He had presented the budget speech last week.

The 2019/20 budget was passed with 156 votes from the ANC, DA, Cope, PAC and the ACDP. All EFF councillors registered dissenting votes.

EFF caucus leader Moaferika Mabogwana said it was “hurting” and asked for a 30-minute break to deal with the situation. After the caucus, he said: “Today we are on the receiving end of bad treatment by the speaker (Katlego Mathebe).”

He accused Mathebe of being the DA speaker and not that of the whole council. He said the EFF councillors were not “cry babies”and would continue with the meeting.

The party’s stance was made in the wake of its call to take over the City of Tshwane’s mayoral office through a power-sharing deal. The EFF expressed its intention to govern the metro, while the DA would be in charge of the City of Joburg.

While other parties shared Mokgalapa’s sentiment that the budget was pro-poor, the EFF was scathing of the DA-led administration.

Mabogwana took a pot-shot at the administration for delaying the insourcing of cleaners, saying things would change for the better after the EFF had assumed the mayorship.

But he welcomed the insourcing of security which was part of the DA administration’s budget plans.

He said the EFF was against the penalties issued by the metro police to motorists who parked their vehicles in non-designated parking areas.

“Currently there is no parking space in the City. We want these tariffs completely scrapped.”

During his budget speech last week Mokgalapa announced that R266million would be used to establish an in-house asset protection unit to hire security guards under the Tshwane Metro Police Department.

Mokgalapa told council that the budget was fully funded and focused on the roll-out of basic services.

The budget was aimed at improving the local economy and the upgrading of informal settlements, he said.

ANC councillor Terrence Mashigo expressed excitement about the budget. “What a budget speech! For the first time I say congratulations.”

Opposition leader Dr Kgosi Maepa said the ANC saw the budget as pro-poor, and reflecting the aspirations of the people. His party was particularly happy about the upgrading of informal settlements and the insourcing of security guards. “We, as the ANC, are going to support this budget because it talks to our people.”

ACDP leader in council Anniruth Kissoonduth thanked the mayor for decisive leadership, pledging his support of the budget, which he said was aimed at improving the quality of life of residents. “The different departments must work together in an integrated manner to achieve great impact on our people.”

What stood out for him was the prioritisation of job creation; efforts to attract investment; and the intention to change the ageing infrastructure.

Cope's Nkoana wa Nkoana said: “We understand the budget won’t cover everything the City wants to do, but this budget is a step in the right direction.”

However, he criticised the mayor for failing to put aside funds for the redevelopment of Schubart Park.

In April, the City said the Schubart Park building was the subject of a West Capital Development court proceeding, delaying efforts to evaluate the possible risks of redeveloping it.

Mokgalapa said: “Schubart Park is in litigation. We are going to court and we are confident we are going to win.”

Nkoana raised concern about the future of Expanded Public Works Programme participants, wanting to know if the City had any exit plan for them.

“Service delivery is not political and must not be politicised. We need to put aside our political egos.”

PAC councillor Lesiba Lekgwathi said the insourcing of security guards and community safety should be prioritised. He said the municipality should also look at job creation with a view to alleviating poverty. “You can’t keep on outsourcing key functions because as a municipality you are not there to make profit,” he said.

Pretoria News