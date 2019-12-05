Pretoria - In a bid to assist drivers during the festive season, the City of Tshwane will extend operating hours at its licensing centres from this Saturday.
Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the extended operating hours would remain in place until February 1 at selected centres within the municipality’s jurisdiction.
The identified centres are Akasia, Centurion and Waltloo.
“The centres operating times will be from 8am to 3pm and this is applicable to Saturdays only.
This arrangement is meant to ensure that customers are catered for (during the festive recess) and not turned away during this busy period.”