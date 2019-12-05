Tshwane extends licensing centre's hours on Saturdays









Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency Pretoria - In a bid to assist drivers during the festive season, the City of Tshwane will extend operating hours at its licensing centres from this Saturday. Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the extended operating hours would remain in place until February 1 at selected centres within the municipality’s jurisdiction. The identified centres are Akasia, Centurion and Waltloo. “The centres operating times will be from 8am to 3pm and this is applicable to Saturdays only. This arrangement is meant to ensure that customers are catered for (during the festive recess) and not turned away during this busy period.”

Normal operating hours will apply during the week.

Prospective motorists and motorists have experienced issues in the past as centres are overcrowded at this time of the year.

Mashigo said services that would be rendered at the identified licensing centres during this period are renewal of driving licence cards, application and testing for learners licences, registration and licensing of motor vehicles.

Clients services that could be accessed at the three centres are driving licence card renewal by appointment, and application for temporary driving licences, which is subject to submission of a valid optometrist certificate; there is no need for an appointment.

People can also apply and test for a learner licence via an online booking system.

Drivers that need services such as licensing and registration of motor vehicles at public walk-in facilities will also be assisted.

Addresses:

Akasia Licensing Centre, 3050 Daan De Wet Nel Dr, Winternest, Akasia

Centurion Licensing centre, Nellmapius Dr, Irene, Centurion

Waltloo Licensing Centre, Petroleum St, Silverton

