Tshwane Informal traders frustrated at being denied permits

Pretoria - Informal traders in the city have been left frustrated after spending hours queueing for temporary permits, only to be turned away. They said they felt the application process was designed to assist foreign nationals instead of South Africans. The City of Tshwane this week re-opened the process for the applications of a special permit for informal food traders to operate. The permits issued previously were valid for one month only, but that validity was extended until tomorrow to allow holders to re-apply for new ones. The special permission to trade will be valid for the duration of the lockdown period and only issued to formal food traders plying their trade within the jurisdiction of the municipality.

According to Unified South African Traders chairperson Ramadika Morema: “We all know who owns the majority of spaza shops; it’s either Somalis or Pakistanis. We also know who sells fresh produce fruit and vegetables, especially at Marabastad; it is again foreign nationals.”

He said there were many reasons why South Africans were not able to own local produce stalls or spaza shops. He said this was because of corruption and lots of red tape hindering locals from owning certified businesses. As a result, most South Africans were informal traders, he said.

Desperate informal traders have appealed to the City to allow them to resume their businesses, saying the Covid-19 lockdown had hit them hard on their pockets.

They told the Pretoria News that they were still battling to get trading permits from various ward councillors.

Traders said they had been left out of the government’s R500 billion stimulus package aimed at supporting businesses and ordinary South Africans.

Millicent Madisha Zungu, who runs an informal restaurant just outside Marabastad, said she was upset and confused after she was turned away from the permits offices.

“We got to the front of the line and we were told that only people who sell vegetables and fruits would be allowed to get permits. I sell plates of steak, pap, and chicken, and they said I wouldn’t be issued with a permit.”

The 38-year-old mother of five said she was frustrated because she did not know how she would be able to take care of her children.

Standing next to Madisha was a woman who identified herself as Ous Sarah, she said the only way to make an income was to sell food on the streets. “Even though there are no people on the streets, I am hoping to get something from one or two customers. The cents I will get will make a difference and I will be able to buy bread for my children,” said the 40-year-old.

Khuto Motale said he had been trying in vain to get a permit since Tuesday: “I have no food at home, and I was hoping to get a permit on Wednesday.

“The line was very long and the officials knocked off at 3.30pm. Today I arrived at 6am but it seems like I won’t get it again, as you see the queue is long.”

Traders shared the same sentiments of struggling to feed their families and surviving on their children’s social grants.

By yesterday, informal trade organisations were gathering to forge a way forward. Morema said: “If need be, we will break the rules to feed our families. We will do so. The South African child is hungry in his own country, while the foreign child be well fed.”

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the permits would only be issued to spaza shops, fruit and vegetable stores and grocery stores as per the national lockdown regulation.

“They will not be issued to informal street traders as they do not form part of the regulations. Law enforcement agencies will enforce compliance of the law if anyone is found trading on the street and will revoke their permit,” he said.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News