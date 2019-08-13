JOB seekers flocked to Sammy Marks Square to register for the City of Tshwane’s EPWP yesterday. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Registration for the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) opened with a bang at Sammy Marks Square yesterday. Thousands of residents lined up and raised their hands for a fair chance to work for the municipality. They listed their skills and put their names on the database targeting 300 000 job seekers between the ages of 18 and 60.

The registrations will take place in various communities in the whole of Tshwane until September 13.

Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa visited Sammy Marks Square and was greeted with long queues of people who were there to register. He said he was impressed by the turnout.

“I’m very happy and I had the opportunity to oversee the work being done here by our team. The queues are seamless. Job seekers go to the officials to verify their physical addresses, receive reference numbers and then fill in the forms. These forms get to be captured in the database.

“Next week I’m told we will be doing the actually raffle to select recruits, because there are projects that are ready and waiting for workers to come and get involved in. This is one of the most open and transparent processes that we can master to ensure everybody gets a chance in the EPWP.”

Mokgalapa said job seekers needed to know that the project was open to a variety of skills. Electricians, painters, carpenters and other workers skilled in various disciplines should apply.

“Perhaps moving forward we also need to create awareness, something which I will discuss with relevant departments; EPWP is not only about people working in the streets doing the cleaning. There are a lot of job opportunities and we are only focused on one.”

The City’s head of community and social development, Tich Mekhoe, said the metro pioneered a transparent way for recruiting EPWP workers that was enticing enough for the Department of Public Works to adopt.

Mekhoe said: “This system is good and efficient and has changed the attitude of people towards the EPWP.

“In the past, ward councillors would submit a list of names, but there were always complaints from people saying they were denied an equal chance.

“Now people are confident that the hiring process is fair, and they know the hiring was done and broadcast live.”

