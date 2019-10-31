Tshwane mayor Mokgalapa responds to ‘dip in job satisfaction’









Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has broken his silence about a survey conducted by the Bureau of Market Research under Unisa, which suggested that municipal workers were generally unhappy with the DA-led administration. Mokgalapa said the findings of the study conducted in 2018/19 into City employees’ level of satisfaction had everything to do with “transition from the previous administration to the new administration in 2016”. The survey showed that the overall employee satisfaction dropped from 60.72 index points in 2011 to 56.12 index points in 2018/19. The study shied away from attaching its results to any political period in the history of the municipality except that it was part of the longitudinal research first commissioned by the City of Tshwane in 2011. The ANC was in charge of the municipality until 2016.

Mokgalapa told the Pretoria News: “You need to understand that local government exists by virtue of a political party that wins the majority of seats.

“When we came in we came in under the culture that was there for the last 15 years.

“There was one political party in the City. It was a culture change and culture shock in the City.”

He said culture change was one of the things that was expected because people needed to “acclimatise to the new ideology, to the new systems and new culture brought by the new administration”.

However, he said he was happy with the City’s professional staff who have been able to transcend beyond party politics.

To change workers' attitudes, he said he introduced a new way of doing things when he came into office.

“We have introduced to employees a new vision called ‘moshomo o tshaba diatla’, meaning a sense of ensuring that we must all serve our citizens and put the people first,” he said.

Mokgalapa said it was no rocket science that service delivery was adversely affected in the City.

“When I came in I put a service delivery programme, put the ethos and new culture of employees to be selfless in terms of what we need to do to serve our residents. It is definitely a work in progress.”

He said he also introduced a culture of consequences management “which has not been happening for years”.

“The first time when I came into office I met my staff and senior management. I told (them) that I understand that we are coming from different political backgrounds.

“It is your political right to belong to a political party, but when we come to the institution called Tshwane we need to put aside our differences and put service delivery at the centre of everything we do,” Mokgalapa said.

Pretoria News