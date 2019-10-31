Mokgalapa said the findings of the study conducted in 2018/19 into City employees’ level of satisfaction had everything to do with “transition from the previous administration to the new administration in 2016”.
The survey showed that the overall employee satisfaction dropped from 60.72 index points in 2011 to 56.12 index points in 2018/19.
The study shied away from attaching its results to any political period in the history of the municipality except that it was part of the longitudinal research first commissioned by the City of Tshwane in 2011.
The ANC was in charge of the municipality until 2016.